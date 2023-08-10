Are Chelsea actually going to sign some household names?

Lucy Oliva, BBC Radio London

There have been plenty of eyebrows raised by the club’s continued approach of hoovering up young talent. They’ve been no stranger to stockpiling some of the brightest young British players at their Cobham base before farming them out on loan.

However, under Todd Boehly and Clearlake we have seen a raft of players come through the door, including Angelo Gabriel, Andrey Santos, Diego Moreira and Lesley Ugochukwu, with a clear scouting strategy focusing on South America in particular.

Their acquisition of a majority stake in Ligue 1 side Strasbourg suggests it will be used as a feeder club of sorts to send some of these players to for first-team experience and to prove their worth.

It feels like there is a some excitement from fans over the changing profile of the signings being made, after blowing hundreds of millions of pounds on ‘big names’ which have not paid off.

Yet there will also be concerns Mauricio Pochettino could be left short if the injury misfortune which blighted them for much of last season continues.