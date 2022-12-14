Former Bournemouth chairman Trevor Watkins speaking to BBC Radio Solent about the takeover of the club by American businessman Bill Foley: "This has been universally popular since day one. The fans have welcomed Mr Foley and it's a transition period now for the club. A period from the amazing achievement of Max Demin and to the vision of Bill Foley. It is again a very exciting future and one all fans will be most optimistic about.

"Mr Foley, with what he has done in Las Vegas, with his business acumen is by the looks of it, a very good owner for the club to have. There are not many better places to live than Bournemouth. It is a club that will need future investment, he has that expeirence and he has a vision he can deliver on."

On the structure of the deal - which sees Foley's organisation own 50.1% of the club and the remaining shares held by a minority group - Watkins added: "It is very common in any football takeover, to have a lead investor and then people they know or have done business with. Fenway at Liverpool is very much the same structure. At Chelsea, Todd Boehly has a very small part of the equity. That is commonplace in American sport. The good thing is there is a clear vision and strategy, as well as a group of people who have been there and done it in the US."

