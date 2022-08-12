Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before Manchester United visit Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the United boss:

He does not want to lose Marcus Rashford and says he is "definitely in our plans" amid a meeting between the striker's representatives and Paris St Germain.

Ten Hag refused to speak about United's move for Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot but, asked whether he expected to have a stronger and more rounded squad when the transfer window closes on 1 September, said: "We have to. I am convinced we will have."

He said he is on the same page as the club when it came to signings in the wake of an aborted move for former Stoke and West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic.

He confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo was in contention to start after his substitute appearance against Brighton.

But striker Anthony Martial and defender Victor Lindelof are out of the trip to west London because of injury.

