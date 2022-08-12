Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna is a big doubt with an injury suffered in training.

They are also without full-back Omar Richards, who has a hairline fracture in his leg, and midfielder Ryan Yates, who has a knee injury.

West Ham manager David Moyes says new signings Maxwel Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca are ready to make their first starts.

Michail Antonio is back in training after picking up a knock against Manchester City last week. Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, who went off injured in that match, remains a doubt.

