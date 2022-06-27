Celtic boss Postecoglou will be patient on search for ‘right’ players

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou insists he is willing to wait for the "right" players as he relishes having a “clean” pre-season to prepare his squad for their title defence and return to the Champions League group stage.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is the only new arrival at Celtic so far, with Cameron Carter-Vickers having made his loan move from Tottenham permanent.

"Last year I was really keen to get people in the building and we knew we’d have a few leaving as well so it was a real hectic time,” Postecoglou told Celtic TV.

"The January window, we worked a little bit more methodically. We knew what we wanted and we got it in early. But I’m not one to rush things. It’s about getting the right players in.

"It’s not just about them as players, it’s about them as people. For that to happen, we can’t put timelines on things. Obviously the earlier we can get players in, the better but we’ve got a unique scenario of having a clean pre-season without any competitive games which is a great advantage for us.

"Apart from strengthening the squad, just being able to work with the group of players we had last season in pre-season is going to be invaluable because most of them either missed pre-season or we threw them in during the season.

"Even working with the existing squad over the next three or four weeks with the coaching staff will be invaluable.”

Celtic won the Premiership and League Cup last season, but Postecoglou insists his only target for the next campaign is to see improvement.

"We didn’t set out with any specific targets last year, it was just to be the best we could possibly be,” he said. “It will be the same this year. If we can improve on everything we do, we’re going to finish in a pretty good spot."