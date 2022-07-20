Davies arrives with great expectations

Centre-back Ben Davies says joining Rangers can help him turn "a good career into a great one".

The 26-year-old - who was close to a Celtic move in January 2021 before Liverpool signed him from Preston - has quit Anfield for a four-year deal at Ibrox.

Davies, paraded to the fans before Tuesday's friendly win over West Ham, told Rangers TV: "The size of the club, everyone said to me I wouldn’t realise it until I got here.

"I’ve just done a tour now and it’s incredible. I’m just about to turn 27 and I want to turn what I think has been a good career into a great one. I’ve got my best years in front of me now.

"I think this is the best place possible for me. The expectation, levels and standards that the club has are exceptional and that can only bring the best out in me."