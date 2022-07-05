Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has informed the Old Trafford club he wants to leave this summer. (Athletic - subscription required), external

And the Portugal international, 37, could be willing to join the Blues. (ESPN), external

Ronaldo is also willing to take a significant pay cut to his £500,000-a-week deal at United. (Independent), external

Meanwhile, Chelsea are in advanced talks with Manchester City over 27-year-old England forward Raheem Sterling, who is valued at about £50m by the Premier League champions. (Sky Sports), external

AC Milan are working on a deal to sign Blues winger Hakim Ziyech on loan. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Everton and West Ham have both told Chelsea they are interested in signing Armando Broja, with the striker valued at £30m. (Mail), external

