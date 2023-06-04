'Spurs want Kyogo too should Postecoglou sign'

Tottenham Hotspur want Ange Postecoglou to bring 28-year-old Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi with him from Celtic - and are prepared to pay around £25-30m - should they appoint the Australian as their new manager. (Scottish Sun), external

Celtic centre-half Carl Starfelt insists there was no hint of a farewell when manager Ange Postecoglou, who has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, addressed the players after they beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle to lift the Scottish Cup on Saturday. (The Herald On Sunday), external

Greece goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas has reached an agreement that will allow him to leave Celtic for free after Utrecht, where he was on loan, said they could not afford the "huge" transfer fee required by the Scottish champions for the 29-year-old. (SportTime), external

Read Sunday's Scottish Gossip in full here.