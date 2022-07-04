So, Gabriel Jesus is an Arsenal player and pre-season kicked off with a ruthless win over Ipswich behind closed doors on Saturday, Eddie Nketiah scoring a hat-trick.

As Jesus beds in, and with more fixtures to come over the next few weeks, what are you hoping to see from Mikel Arteta's side this pre-season?

Fri, 8 Jul - Nuremberg v Arsenal, Nuremberg - 16:30 BST

Sun, 16 Jul - Everton v Arsenal, Baltimore - 00:00 BST

Wed, 20 Jul - Orlando City v Arsenal, Orlando - TBC

Sat, 23 Jul - Chelsea v Arsenal, Orlando - 20:00 BST

Sat, 30 Jul - Arsenal v Sevilla, Emirates Stadium - 12:30 BST

Which young players should get the chance to impress the boss? And is Jesus the right man to fire Arsenal up the table this season?

Have your say here