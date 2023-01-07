Ross County 0-2 Livingston: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Efficient and clinical, David Martindale will be particularly pleased with his little striker Bruce Anderson - the match winner in Dingwall.

The 24-year-old showed Ross County exactly what they were missing. Only really presented with three opportunities, he took two of them. He did well for the first, stretching as the cross was played behind him, but the second was even better.

There was only one thing in his mind when he picked the ball up - get to the box. He did that, and then some.

As Malky Mackay will have done on numerous occasions this season, and last season, he could well have come away scratching his head, wondering how his side didn't score.

They were piling the pressure on Livingston but they could not find a clinical touch in the box. Ross Callachan and David Cancola in particular were clearly feeling merciful.

This is worrying for the Highlanders. In periods of such dominance, they need to put teams to the sword. If they don't, they'll be cut further and further adrift.