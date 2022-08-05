Tuchel on expectations, Cucurella and Aubameyang
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Chelsea’s game with Everton on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Tuchel is not setting public expectations for Chelsea’s season: “I don’t want to lower our ambitions but at the same time I don’t want to put too much pressure on. We are still a team in transition. We are well aware of the quality of others – we need to be humble and give the best version of ourselves.”
He is hopeful of sealing the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton on Friday: “It’s in process. He is young, hungry, mobile and very intelligent. He can play in several positions in our team and that’s why we hope it goes through.”
On links with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored 79 goals under Tuchel for Dortmund: “I would be interested in the 79 goals! I’m not going to speak about individual players.”
He admitted it has been a “challenging” pre-season: “We have had a delay with our business because of the sanctions. I’ve spent a lot of time with our new owners aligning our thoughts. It’s been challenging and demanding time-wise – there are only 24 hours in my day, just like in yours.”
On opponents Everton: “We know what’s coming and we’ll be ready. We played them late last season and we lost – we remember very well. We have nothing but respect for Frank [Lampard] and his team but it will be very competitive. We do not like to lose twice.”