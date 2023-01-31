Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

All indications so far suggest Wolves fans can have an early and peaceful night, with a considerable amount of business having been done earlier in the window.

The Joao Gomes transfer-soap kept everyone entertained for a couple of weeks, and formally came to a happy ending on Monday.

And that looks set to be the last deal in a month during which Wolves have also added Mario Lemina to midfield, Craig Dawson to their defence, a goalkeeper in Daniel Bentley, another creator in Pablo Sarabia, and – most pressingly – Matheus Cunha up front.

Whether that will be enough to keep Wolves clear of danger for the rest of the season is a discussion for the coming months - but, for now, most fans seem reasonably satisfied.

There may be a deal to bring some satisfaction to defender Yerson Mosquera, who has waited patiently for a first-team chance that has never materialised since he recovered from injury, and reports suggest he may be an Major League Soccer player, on loan to Cincinnati, by close of business on Tuesday.

Just don’t mention the Super Bowl, Yerson.

