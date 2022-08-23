Ruud van Nistelrooy insists his PSV Eindhoven side are "not the red-hot favourites" to progress to the Champions League group stage despite having home advantage against Rangers after a 2-2 play-off first-leg draw.

"I still think we are not in pole position," the head coach said. "Rangers reached the Europa League final last season and they have kept the core of their team intact.

"And they have also signed some good players to bolster their squad. We are full of ambition and drive to play a good game of football, but so are Rangers."

Van Nistelrooy nevertheless takes confidence from "a fine display at Ibrox last week" as he and his players look to realise their "dream" of playing in the Champions League group stage.

"We knew we would face a tall task," he said. "Rangers have an attractive style of play and the fans never stop supporting their team.

"We were impressed by the deafening noise but managed to play out a 2-2 draw, which is a fair result."

The former Netherlands and PSV striker hopes the Dutch FA's decision to postpone their weekend league game to allow them more time to prepare for Wednesday's game will work in his side's favour.

"We've obviously analysed the game and as we were not called into Eredivisie action last weekend, we had time to focus on some specific details," Van Nistelrooy added. "I hope and expect this will pay off."