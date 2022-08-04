While Manchester United have one of European football's best managers in Erik ten Hag, he is already at a disadvantage due to a complicated summer transfer window according to The Athletic's Carl Anka.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains unsolved, while a deal for Ten Hag's number-one target Frenkie de Jong has not materialised.

Anka told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "Ten Hag is one of the best tactical minds in European football in my opinion.

"If you consider he beat Mauricio Pochettino to this job and Pochettino was long rumoured to be Manchester United's next manager and has been well-regarded by figures at the club including Alex Ferguson.

"That is the good thing for Manchester United that they have a really smart person in charge now. The bad news for Ten Hag and United is the Premier League has Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel.

"That is four managers who are also some of the best in the world and all of them have a head start on him and vaguely seem to have at least one of their top transfer targets in the summer window.

"It’s all well and good talking about Ten Hag being really smart and saying this is the blueprint and the style of football he wants to play, but the player he wants the most this summer has not turned up, and the player who is supposed to score the majority of goals has only played 45 minutes in pre-season.

"The executive disfunction that has been a trademark in the post-Ferguson years is still there."

