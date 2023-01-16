Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier says he "couldn't remember" going in for the tackle that gave a penalty away against Fulham.

Referee Rob Jones awarded a spot-kick - for a foul by Trippier on Bobby Decordova-Reid - after consulting the VAR monitor.

This was despite the fact that the former Bristol City forward seemed to make the first contact with Trippier's boot before the England defender's tackle then swept the Cottagers player to the ground.

"I thought it was the one [the challenge] before because when it actually happens, I thought 'it's going to be a penalty here'," Trippier told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"When the referee said it was me, I couldn't remember going in for a tackle. All I could remember is Decordova-Reid standing on top of my foot - I've got a massive cut [on it].

"I remember him standing on top of me. But the referee said I gave the penalty away. I couldn't believe it.

"I've not seen the video back, but it's football. The referee makes his decision, and you just have to carry on."