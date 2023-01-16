De Lucas realises UK 'dream' despite 'crazy' Brexit red tape

New Livingston signing Luiyi de Lucas has expressed relief that he has been able to realise his "dream" of playing football in the UK despite the "crazy" number of forms he had to fill in because of Brexit.

The 28-year-old, who has eight caps for Dominican Republic, has agreed an 18-month contract after leaving Finnish top-flight club Haka in October.

"I waited a long time," De Lucas, who has spent most of his career in Spain's lower leagues, said. "It is difficult to come to another country for me after Brexit.

"Everything was so difficult for me to come here to play. It is a dream because I followed football in the UK, first the Premier League and then Scotland."

Livingston had decided against signing De Lucas after a previous trial, but three bounce games during the World Cup break gave manager David Martindale the chance to assess him in three bounce games.

"I love the passion they have here for football," the defender added. "I expect it will be really hard, really physical, and I am going to learn a lot."