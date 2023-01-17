Rowles delight at 'pretty special' Hearts connection

Kye Rowles is "over the moon" at signing a new five-year contract with Heart of Midlothian.

The Australia defender Rowles, 24, joined Hearts in the summer and, after appearing at the World Cup, is tied to the Tynecastle club until 2028.

"It’s happened so quickly into my stint here and I’m excite for the future and can't wait to get going and kick on again,"

"I would like to keep improving for more years to come. I think I’ve developed so much in my time here already and I think that will keep going in an upward trajectory.

“It’s obviously really good to know they have that belief in me as well. I’m just giving back on how I feel about the club. Its been such a short time for both parties to know how they feel about each other. It just reinforces the decision to re-sign in quick time here. It's pretty special.”

Manager Robbie Neilson added: “I’m absolutely delighted to get him on a longer-term deal.

“He is a player we want to try and build the team around so it's important to have him here for an extended period.

“It's part and parcel of the game that players are assets, especially when he did so well at the World Cup. The most important thing is we are trying to build a team here and not change it every six months or 18 months."