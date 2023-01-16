Arsenal must have an alternative lined up after Mykhailo Mudryk opted to join Chelsea as the Gunners did not put up much up of a fight.

That's the view of Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards who told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast that links with Barcelona forwards Raphinha and Ferran Torres make sense.

"They backed off signing Mudryk really easily, which makes me think they have a backup plan," he said.

"There was definite interest in Raphinha when he left Leeds and we know how effective he is in the Premier League. If they get him, they will be mightily happy.

"Torres would be a direct replacement for Gabriel Jesus and Mikel Arteta knows all about him from working with him at Manchester City.

"Have they got the money for both? That would cost more than Mudryk so I'm not sure."