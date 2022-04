Amy Irons takes on former Scotland striker Steven Thompson in this weekend's Sportscene Predictions - and both are predicting goals in the Highlands.

There isn't an agreement in the score outcome, though, as BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter believes Hearts will travel back down the road with a 2-1 win.

As for Thommo, the Sportscene pundit is predicting a 2-2 draw.

Read all the predicted outcomes from this weekend's Premiership action.