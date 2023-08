International football is coming back to Fir Park, with the stadium hosting two Scotland Under-21s' Euro qualifiers.

After opening the campaign away to Spain next month, the Scots will face Hungary in Motherwell on Friday, 13 October and Malta four days later.

Kick-off times and ticket details have to be confirmed.

Scotland U21s last played at Fir Park in November, losing 2-1 to Iceland in a friendly.