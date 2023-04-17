We asked for your views on Sunday's Premier League game between West Ham and Arsenal.

Here are some of your comments:

West Ham fans

Faith: The rollercoaster continues as we yet again had a sloppy start. But what a fightback, we looked like the team of eighteen months ago. Players showed desire, determination and real grit to grab a point. I'm cautiously feeling safe in the league but the big dipper may have one big drop yet.

Tom: Great show of resilience from the team. To turn that game around after the first 10 minutes was incredible. We need to take this forward and get some results for the rest of the season!

Jerry: After a bad start we finally tightened up on marking and pressed Arsenal, and surprise, surprise we turned it around. If only Moyes could see this is the way we need to play from the whistle instead of standing off and giving other teams room to pass around us. Now more of the same to finish a poor season

Robert: What a fantastic performance from all the team today, that's what we have been waiting for West Ham! After the first 10 minutes I was thinking it's Newcastle all over again. We weren't even in the game and we were two goals down but after our penalty, everyone put a shift in - Antonio ran his socks off as did Coufal, Bowen, Soucek and everyone else.

Graham: Best home game for 18 months - great to see the passion and drive. Thank you West Ham.

Arsenal fans

Paul: Saka was absent from the game and should have left the penalty kick to Jesus. He seemed unable to reproduce what he has done in previous matches.

Betty: I am really starting to dislike being in a title race with Man City, what on earth was going on today? We were absolutely incredible in the first 25 minutes, just like prior to the Liverpool game! But now we have way more pressure from Pep and Man City and honestly, I might need an inhaler for this race! HELP!

Terry: We can only hope for runners-up position now, they have once again thrown away games through complacency and lack of discipline. Saka is off his game and should not have taken the penalty. Still lacking an intelligent striker, hopefully Arteta can learn from this and pull something out of the bag.

Amrik: We were in complete control until we became complacent by giving away a cheap penalty letting West Ham back into the game. We must get the job done now on Friday against Southampton and hope Saliba is available for the City game. I reckon we will win the league and compete next season too as well with the right additions in the summer.