Manchester United could use Tottenham's interest in English goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 26, to persuade Spurs to sell England striker Harry Kane, 29. (ESPN), external

Tottenham risk missing out on former manager Mauricio Pochettino in the summer with the Argentine high on Real Madrid's wish list if current boss Carlo Ancelotti leaves. (Times - subscription required), external

Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski, 22, says he wants to stay at Tottenham and that the uncertainty over the future of Spurs manager Antonio Conte will not impact the club's option to buy him. (Mail), external

