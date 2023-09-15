Chris Collinson, BBC Football statistician

Newcastle’s number nine Callum Wilson is impressively the only player in the Premier League to rival Erling Haaland in terms of the number and quality of chances that he gets, thanks to his own striking ability and the service from his team-mates.

While Alexander Isak isn’t as much of a pure striker as Wilson, he’s still been clinical in front of goal, scoring 10 non-penalty goals from an xG of eight in the early days of his Premier League career.

Who are the Premier League’s best finishers?