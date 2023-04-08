Aston Villa 2-0 Nottingham Forest: What Emery said

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery speaking to BBC Sport: "Tough match, we knew before [that it would be]. We had to impose our style. I think today was very important to win, the second thing was tactically how we can win. I tried to understand it quickly and we progressively got better. We didn't want to let them transition, we didn't want to give them a lot of corners, and then we had three or four chances and scored two goals.

"I'm very happy for the fans but as well we have to be balanced."

On how Ollie Watkins is performing: "Ollie is working very well and his commitment with the team is very important. When he's scoring we're very happy for him. He's helping with his quality. Everybody is supporting him, trying to assist him, like today how Jacob Ramsey decided to assist him. We are very happy for everybody, Ollie is scoring and for him, [it's] very good."

On Aston Villa's aims for the season: "Those three points can help us to be in our target, which first is really the top 10. Then there's the more options to be a candidate to play for Europe. Getting points like today then we can be. Playing with big teams like next week against Newcastle, if we want to get it we have to improve more than what we are [currently] doing. It's going to be a top match, more difficult today and we will need to win if we want to keep the position for Europe."