Dundee United 2-1 Hibernian: Analysis

"I want an aggressive team in terms of forward thinking. I want players to play forward and run forward, to make sure we are playing with such a tempo and a high line that we can force errors and dictate the game."

Those were the words of Lee Johnson when he arrived at Easter Road last May.

There was little evidence of any of those traits at Tannadice, with Hibs remaining the only side not to have beaten bottom of the table Dundee United this season.

The home side were happy to surrender possession after taking an early lead but Hibs could do precious little with the ball.

Things improved when Myko Kukharevych came on to support Kevin Nisbet in attack and the visitors did look the more menacing side after equalising, only to throw it away.

A seven-game unbeaten streak in the league had raised hopes of reaching third place, but that dream has been derailed by back-to-back losses to sides in the bottom half of the table, which is where Hibs might end up after the split if they are not careful.