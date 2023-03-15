Boyd-Munce had 'quite a few other offers'

Caolan Boyd-Munce says he turned down rivals offers and joined St Mirren because he immediately felt at home among the squad.

The ex-Middlesbrough midfielder has reunited with his former Northern Ireland youth boss Stephen Robinson on a deal until the end of the season in Paisley.

"I had quite a few offers but none of them felt 100%," said 23-year-old Boyd-Munce. "As soon as I had my first day in here I called my mum and dad and told them I thought this was the one.

"I came in to train for a few days and when I got here I was put at ease because it was a cracking dressing room. The boys made me feel so welcome and the levels and intensity at training were brilliant.

"The manager knows how to get the best out of players and I'm really looking forward to working with him.

"He didn't really need to make much of a sell. Because I know him and he knows me he just told me how it is and what he needs from me and that was it."