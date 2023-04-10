Claude Makelele

Clubs: Chelsea (2003-2008)

Premier League record: 144 appearances, 2 goals, 4 assists

Think great holding midfielders and one of the first names on many people's minds will be Claude Makelele.

He joined the Blues from Real Madrid in the summer of 2003 in the first wave of signings of the Roman Abramovic era and the fee of £16.8m proved a snip as Makelele went on to be a hugely crucial cog in the Blues machine over the next few years.

Overall, he helped Chelsea to win two league titles, one FA Cup and two League Cup trophies, with the Frenchman an ever present.