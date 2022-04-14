Chelsea talking point: A major cup run the Blues need to convert

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

So close yet so far.

While Chelsea's super performance at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday was ultimately in vain, the players can be proud of the way they made Real Madrid look second best for the vast majority of the game.

Thomas Tuchel himself deserves a lot of credit for a creative tactical approach, playing four at the back in defence but 3-4-3 in attack with the wide centre-backs given license to get forward.

While the German will take little solace in being knocked out of the Champions League in a match that brought back memories of Chelsea's defeat at Barcelona in 2000, with the way the game slipped away in extra time more so than the famous victory there in 2012 - for Fernando Torres, read Timo Werner - one would hope the club's ultimate new owners will have taken note.

In spite of running themselves into the ground in Madrid, thankfully Chelsea have an extra day to prepare for Sunday's FA Cup 'Conor Gallagher derby' with Crystal Palace. Even with the Chelsea on-loan youth product missing - which in many ways is a shame - there is no doubt the Eagles will be highly motivated for the semi-final.

The FA Cup, of course, represents the Blues' last chance at silverware this year, and in spite of the Super Cup and World Club Cup wins, there will be undoubted disappointment and frustration if the club fails to convert any of their major cup runs to end this season into silverware.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace with Kepa Arrizabalaga making the winning save in a penalty shootout.