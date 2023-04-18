Stuart Barrie, Livingston fan

What a difference a week makes in football. From the doldrums and despair to delight and deserving seven days later.

The manager promised a performance against St Johnstone and we got it. All the team put a shift in and it was one of those days it was hard to pick a player of the match. Most of the team had a shout for it.

The clean sheet was very pleasing too. Normally Stevie May looks at the fixtures and highlights the games against us to play at his best but he never got a sniff. It’s almost guaranteed no matter how average he is before our games he scores against us. Not this time!

Big Shamal George had a couple of saves but there was nothing really troubling for him. Best of all there was a few thousand new fans sampling top-flight football and they were treated to a good game which we all hope will convert a few of them into regulars.

Some of the chat before the game where I sit was around ‘Would you take seventh at the start of the season and think it was a good campaign?’ Everyone said yes, but now we have even a slight chance of top six, it’s a thrilling end to this chapter of the season and we have to throw everything at it.

This weekend will be tense and exciting for us and a few other teams. We’ll all have the calculators out and Carol Vorderman on speed dial to work out the maths and permutations of who will make it to the top-six promised land.

Dundee United are in good form with a fine win against a resurgent Motherwell, so it will be a tough place to go to.

However, we have very fond memories of a glorious win not so long ago that took us to the play-off final before we launched into the Premiership. Here’s hoping for more of the same.