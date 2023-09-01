Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

The last time Rangers entered the Europa League, they went all the way to the final. While a trip to Dublin next summer might still be a way off, the dream hasn't been immediately extinguished after Friday's group stage draw.

They'll fance stern opposition in Real Betis, who were guided to a sixth-placed finish in La Liga last term by former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

The Seville-based club boast a talented squad, including names such as Isco, Nabil Fekir and Ayoze Perez. Their formiddable fanbase will make for a tricky test at the 60,000-capacity Estadio Benito Villamarin.

It will be their first tame facing Betis, but in Sparta Prague, Rangers take on familiar foes with whom they've had recent battles.

Sparta, the reiging Czech champions, won and lost to the Gers back in the group stage of 2021/22, and their passionate fans should add to the incredible Ibrox atmosphere.

Finally, it's another first-time meeting with Aris Limassol of Cypurs. Having dropped down from the Champions League, it was an enthralling entry to the Europa League, as they overcame Slovan Bratislava with a 7-4 aggregate scoreline in the play-off round.

While no games are a given, many will expect Rangers to navigate their way past the Cypriots with relative ease.

Doing so would guarentee European football of some kind beyond Christmas, but with memories of Seville still fresh in the mind, Rangers' continental ambitions should stretch further than that.