Hearts won't go 'crazy' with Euro windfall

Hearts will not go "crazy" in strengthening the squad with their multi-million-pound European windfall, says manager Robbie Neilson.

The Tynecastle club have guaranteed group-stage football next season after finishing third in the Premiership and reaching the Scottish Cup final, where they face Rangers.

Hearts will earn at least £3m regardless of whether they win their Europa League play-off or drop into the Conference and there is the scope to make millions more in prize money.

Neilson said: "We will run with a slightly bigger squad. We have one of the smallest, I think we have run with the least amount of players in the league this season.

"We will probably add maybe two or three to that squad but we are not going to go crazy. A couple of young boys will join us as well just to bulk it up.

"It's a big step forward for us but we need to use it wisely. We can't chuck it all in one transfer window, we have to grow the club gradually. It's important we take steps to try and progress the club."