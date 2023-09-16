Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Afro-pop star Midas the Jagaban, who supports Manchester United.

Sutton's prediction: 4-0

This is a big game for Newcastle boss Eddie Howe after his side's run of three straight defeats.

Brentford are one of the worst teams to be facing in a situation like this - they are so well organised and also extremely dangerous when they come forward.

But you know what? I actually think this will bring the best out of Newcastle and this will be the day when they click again.

They put five goals past the Bees last time they came to St James' Park, and I think they are going to demolish them this time too, and kickstart their season.

Midas the Jagaban's prediction: 1-1

