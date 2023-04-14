Team news: Nottingham Forest v Manchester United

Nottingham Forest are without Giulian Biancone, Willy Boly, Dean Henderson, Renan Lodi, Omar Richards, Gustavo Scarpa and Chris Wood.

Serge Aurier, Cheikhou Kouyate, Moussa Niakhate and Ryan Yates are doubts.

Manchester United await news on the extent of the injuries suffered by Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Marcus Rashford remains out with a groin problem, but Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw could return to the squad after injury.