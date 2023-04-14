'We want to finish this off, we don’t want any hard-luck stories' - Robinson

Stephen Robinson has insisted St Mirren "must only focus on ourselves" as they look to clinch a top-six finish in the Scottish Premiership.

The fifth-place Buddies visit Ibrox on Saturday where they could seal their first top-half finish since the split was introduced at the start of the century.

“If somebody had said we would be in the position we are in with two games to go before the split, everybody would have snapped their hand off," Robinson said.

“There wasn’t a structure in place to be a top-six side with all the financial problems. But we are coming out the other side, we are starting to put a lot of structures in place to try to take the club forward.

“We want to finish this off, we don’t want any hard-luck stories.”

St Mirren could have a top-six place wrapped up before kick-off at Ibrox, if Hibernian lose to Hearts at Easter Road.

“We can’t worry about anything else that’s going on,” Robinson added. “We have to solely focus on ourselves. The job’s not done, 100% it’s not done.

“It has happened at this club before where they missed out on goal difference and we can’t let that happen. We aim to go to Ibrox and get a result that secures a top-six place.”