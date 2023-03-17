Clark feared being 'rusty' would set him back at Hearts

Zander Clark is pleasantly by his Hearts form after fearing six months of action would leave him playing catch-up.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper arrived at Tynecastle in September after his St Johnstone exit but had to play second fiddle until Craig Gordon’s double leg break in late December.

Clark’s performances since then have earned him a recall to the Scotland squad for this month’s Euro 2024 qualifying double-header.

"I like to think I've done quite well since I've got in, which has probably been a surprise considering I had six months between competitive games," he said.

"I'm probably a wee bit surprised as well. Listen, I always back myself to do well regardless but you've always got that fear of being rusty or whatever.

"We had a couple of bounce games when we were away in Spain during the World Cup break and that sort of blew off the cobwebs in terms of finding your bearings - as daft as it sounds - round about the goal.

"To then get flung in, you need to step up to the mark and with the coaching and standard of training here, where you need to be bang at it every day, that helped massively."

Clark is determined to seize his opportunity when he meets up with the Scotland squad, where Angus Gunn and Liam Kelly are also vying to replace Gordon as first-choice keeper.

"I was delighted to see my name in that pool of players," he said of his call-up.

“With Craigy not being there, the door is open for one of the three of us to go in and really stake a claim to play for our country. That will really come to the forefront of my mind when I meet up with the squad after the Aberdeen game."