C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

Gary O'Neil deserves great credit for turning around our fortunes against Fulham. While I appreciate we should never have started like we did, two very good changes including Marcus Tavernier coming back into the side meant we turned the tide against a Fulham side flying high.

We now have got to believe we can get out of this and with Brighton at home coming up - our game in hand on some of those around us - we face Leicester on Saturday, and could push further away from the bottom three.

What was most satisfying was winning with some real determination and grit. Some of our players, Dango Ouattara especially, looked jaded after a long trips away on international duty. But they coped and now at the business end of the season, surely even the most pessimistic Cherries fan will admit it's looking much better.