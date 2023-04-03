Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's Premier League game at Bournemouth on Tuesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

De Zerbi confirmed that Evan Ferguson is available for the match against Bournemouth but Tariq Lamptey's situation is a difficult one. He also confirmed Julio Enciso is ready to start.

Asked about his predecessor Graham Potter's Chelsea sacking, he said: "I don't like it when coaches are sacked because responsibility is also on players and the clubs".

De Zerbi also said he has to "thank" Graham Potter for the team of players he is working with now at Brighton.

On their target this season, he said: "Our target is to play in Europe. Which competition? We will see, we want to play three times a week next year".

On Brighton's away record, he said: "Our away form is not my record, it is the record of the players. We are pleased with our form".

He added: "We are defending well in general. You need to concentrate more when defending set pieces, but it is not the main problem".

Discussing opponents Bournemouth, he feels they are a "very good team" and added: "It will be difficult. They have quality".

