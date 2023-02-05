'Barry Robson for the Aberdeen job'

We asked for your views following Aberdeen's 3-1 win over Motherwell...

Fred: Much better performance, the team looked eager. The new defenders were a breath of fresh air. Hope things stay positive now Mr Goodwin and his captain are gone. Can we challenge Celtic next?

Norman: A good Aberdeen performance yesterday in contrast to referee Clancy who was shocking and our fourth goal should have stood. There is no big hurry to appoint a new manager so why not give Barry Robson a chance until the end of the season at least, why not?

Alan: A massive result but can't get carried away. The defence looked a bit steadier and Miovski back on scoresheet but cannot forget lack of effort, energy, guts and determination over the last number of weeks. Players still have a lot to prove.

Steve: What a difference a week makes! Aberdeen players, playing for one another, smiles on their faces. At this rate Robbo could have a good shout to be the next boss. He certainly can't be any worse than Glass and Goodwin have been. He's certainly got the players into his mindset on how he wants them to play. Yes, Robbo for the hot seat!

Steven: Important win for the Dons. They even managed to beat the refereeing and VAR decisions. The interim management team need to work out a way of being tougher to beat away from Pittodrie. My suggestion is McCrorie in midfield.

John: Team played well without much help from the man with the whistle. Gave 'Well a penalty for the ball striking Kennedy's arm but ignored the ball striking the arm of a player in yellow shortly afterwards. Deserved our win but no help from the officials as normal. Still don't know why our fourth goal was disallowed.