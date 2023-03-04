Southampton 1-0 Leicester: What Selles said

Southampton boss Ruben Selles to Sky Sports: "The performance can always be better. But there are lots of positives we can take, especially three points. I saw a team working together, suffering together. I will work on the performance for next week but it was important to show we are working as a group.

"We are learning together. We need to take one moment at a time, sometimes things will happen like penalties and VAR. If we aren't taking them, at least they are not going against us. It is a challenge and we are going to prepare to win at Old Trafford. We are going to go and try to win the game."