Burnley 3-2 Everton: Dyche reaction

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said: “It was a tricky game for obvious reasons for both sides going into it. It was a very good start from us with moments of real quality, we looked a threat and scored a goal.

“Then the feel changed on a penalty out of nowhere. We lost our shape, lost the basics and got a bit nervy. Then they get a second out of nowhere.

“At half-time we corrected it, got back to basics. The bigger picture of their season, they’ve taken six points from 42 away from home and we reminded the players of that. We’ve been in that mode ourselves and it’s difficult to break out of. We had to go and expose that and we just about did.

“It’s the margins of football – you’ve got to score at the right time and not concede at the right time. We’re on the right side of it tonight but it’s only one win. We’ll enjoy it but one win doesn’t guarantee you anything. There’s nine more to go.”