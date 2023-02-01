Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

With Manchester United up for sale, it was hardly likely owners the Glazer family would loosen the purse strings to spend big in January, especially having backed manager Erik ten Hag with Antony, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez in the summer.

This window was always about covering a couple of key positions with short-term moves, before potential investment or a takeover of the club in coming months.

The arrival of Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley raised eyebrows, but the Netherlands striker is capable of leading the line and deputising for Anthony Martial, following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

A move to bring in Austria midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from Bayern Munich on loan on deadline day wasn't planned, but was prompted by injuries to Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay and he gives them another option in the middle of the park.

Other than covering those absences it was about sending fringe players out on loan for some much-needed game time, with Axel Tuanzebe (Stoke City), Shola Shoretire (Bolton Wanderers) and Charlie Savage (Forest Green Rovers) among them.

Ten Hag will be aware United have been heavily reliant on the goals of Marcus Rashford recently, but they have enough in the current squad to qualify for next season's Champions League and potentially pick up some silverware, which would constitute a very successful first campaign in charge for the Dutchman.