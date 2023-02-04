Aberdeen 3-1 Motherwell: Analysis

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Positivity has been in short supply at Pittodrie but after this win Aberdeen can stop looking nervously over their shoulders and set their sights higher.

Duk provided the spark needed to get them going and they robustly limited Motherwell, who had won four of their last five league trips to the Granite City.

Mattie Pollock looks a sturdy addition in defence, as well as posing a threat at the other end, while Jay Gorter had nothing to do on his debut other than pick Van Veen's penalty out his net.