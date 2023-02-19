Motherwell 2-0 Heart of Midlothian - analysis

Clive Lindsay, BBC Scotland Sport

Stuart Kettlewell insisted shortly before kick-off against Heart of Midlothian that the match was "not about me getting the Motherwell job" but also told BBC Scotland that he thought being hands-on was a better way to impress than "presentations and Powerpoints".

The 38-year-old was looking for the same "aggression and energy" that produced the midweek win over St Mirren - and the fact that he got what he was looking for will surely be an impressive late addition to his CV as the Motherwell board choose the successor to the sacked Stevie Hammell.

Kettlewell suggested he had gone "back to basics" with his players, but this was a performance built not just on endeavour but on poise and precision.

The caretaker admitted that Hearts were a different beast to St Mirren, but the visitors looked a pale shadow of the side that had already beaten the Fir Park side twice this season.

Manager Robbie Neilson will be particularly disappointed that, despite the return from injury of some key players, they missed an opportunity to cement third place and now have city rivals Hibernian breathing down their neck.