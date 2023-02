Injury blow for Aberdeen's Stewart - gossip

Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart, who joined MK Dons on loan in January, has been injured in training and could be out for the rest of the season. (Sun), external

Interim boss Barry Robson will strengthen his case to be the next Aberdeen manager with every victory he records, believes former Pittodrie boss Craig Brown. (Record), external

Robson believes assistant Steve Agnew will be key to reviving Aberdeen's fortunes. (Press and Journal - subscription required), external