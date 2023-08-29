BBC Scotland's Richard Winton in Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven coach Peter Bosz has rejected suggestions that last season's defeat at the hands of Rangers at this stage of the Champions League might have an effect on Wednesday's game.

The sides drew 2-2 at Ibrox last week - just as they did in the first leg in 2022, before the Scottish Premiership side advanced to the group stages with a 1-0 win in the Netherlands.

"I wasn't here last season so for me it's not an issue," said Bosz, who took charge in the summer. "The more we talk about it, maybe the more it gets into the players' heads.

"But these are two different teams. It's not the same situation, it's not the same game, and it's nothing to do with last season."