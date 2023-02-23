James Maddison is still nursing a knee injury which still needs to be assessed, Ryan Bertrand is a "bit off match fitness" but is training with the squad and Youri Tielemans is a "good option" after training well. Rodgers hopes Jonny Evans can "join in next week" with training, but there is still no timescale with his injury.

On having more options off the bench, he said: "That opportunity to change the game by having players available is very important. It should give us really good problems as a manager."

Rodgers paid tribute to legendary commentator John Motson following his death: "When I first moved into management at Watford, John knew my assistant very well, and we had contact. He was very supportive of a young manager. I was always grateful for that. His knowledge was exceptional. It’s sad news."

On implementing a football regulator, he said: "It’s critical we protect the culture and history of football in this country, at all levels. We’ve seen clubs go out of business. That should not happen to famous clubs. There’s an opportunity to digest everything. It’s going to give supporters that reassurance that their clubs are in good hands."

Rodgers said Mikel Arteta has done a "fantastic job" but "there is still a long way to go" to win the title, adding: "You sensed at the beginning of the season that they had signed two game-changers in terms of mentality. Tierney on the bench because of Zinchenko shows the quality of the squad. [Bringing in] Zinchenko and Jesus changes the mindset, and with Saliba coming in, he’s very good."