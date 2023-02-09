Brendon Rodgers says he wants his players to "inspire the supporters" in order to galvanise the Leicester team.

The Foxes have failed to win a Premier League home game since their 2-0 victory over Leeds in October.

"The supporters are everything in terms of galvanising the team," said Rodgers.

"You have to inspire the supporters, but last weekend we went behind and the supporters were still there. We want that to be the same at home. We want that intensity and passion. Having that connection is important."

Leicester host Tottenham on Saturday, who won the first league fixture between the sides 6-2.

He added: "You need to make sure the resting defence is in the right positions. We gave away too much from set-pieces. Against a team like Tottenhamx, who are very good when they break out, you have to make sure the team is set up well and slow down the counters.

"You want to go after the game, but you have to be really careful against Tottenham in that aspect. We scored goals and created more chances. If we can close the game, we have a great chance."