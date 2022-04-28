West Ham boss David Moyes has confirmed three of his centre-backs - Kurt Zouma, Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna - have returned to some form of training.

However, Thursday's Europa League semi-final against Eintracht Frankfurt could come too early for any of the trio, leaving Craig Dawson as the only senior central defender definitely available.

"It’s always better to make sure they’re right. We’d only put players out if they’d trained and we thought they were fit and ready," Moyes said.

"I won’t rush anybody back. We could do with some central defenders getting fit, but unfortunately that’s the way it’s been and we have to live with it. We’re needing all hands on deck."