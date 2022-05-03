Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Manchester United's victory moved them on to 58 points with two games remaining, meaning they still have the chance to match their tally from the 2013-14 campaign under David Moyes, which is their lowest since the 59 they struggled to in 1990-91.

This was actually one of their better displays, helped in no small part by Juan Mata, who was making his first league start of the season in probably his last appearance at Old Trafford.

Mata could have had an assist to go with his precise passing and invention, only for Cristiano Ronaldo to be judged marginally offside after he had scored from the veteran midfielder's pass.

For Brentford, this was only Christian Eriksen's ninth match for club and country since his return from the cardiac arrest he suffered while playing for Denmark against Finland at the European Championship in June.

However, the Dane has already done enough to show he can operate at a level above Brentford.

Eriksen's contract runs out in the summer, although it does contain an option to extend it for a further year.

The big question is whether the 30-year-old repays Brentford - and Thomas Frank's - faith in offering him a way back into the game and commits to another season, or he accepts an offer from a bigger club, which will surely come his way.

