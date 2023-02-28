A﻿donis Storr, The Roaring Peacock, external

In November 2018, Real Betis had one of the most exciting left-backs in La Liga. When Betis beat Barcelona that month, it was Junior Firpo who caught the eye.

The following January would bring transfer rumours linking Firpo to some of the biggest clubs in world football, including Real Madrid and Manchester City.

It was reported at the time that Betis were only willing to part with the player if his £40m release clause was met. Ultimately, Firpo went to Barcelona at the end of that season.

But the player who had attracted such interest was only spotted in glimpses after the big money move to the Nou Camp. And up until recent weeks, not at all at Leeds United.

Regular injuries and Covid have blighted his time at Elland Road. But Firpo's match-winning performance against Southampton on Saturday could not have been a bigger moment to recapture his best form.

Left-back has been a problem area for the Whites, but consistency from Firpo could solve that. And we might look back on Saturday's performance as the moment Leeds' fortunes turned around.